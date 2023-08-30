3 players the Las Vegas Raiders should target on the waiver wire
With over 1,000 players being cut or waived on Tuesday, here are three players the Las Vegas Raiders should target on the waiver wire.
By Nick Popio
Defensive Back Desmond King
In a rather surprising move the Texans have cut one of their starters at cornerback. Desmond King was let go in favor of a revamped secondary approach in Houston. King can play on the outside or the slot. He can come in as a backup to Marcus Peters, Jakorian Bennett, Nate Hobbs or fill in at a moment's notice for any of the three.
King was an all pro in Los Angeles, but hasn't got back to that status since. He can also help out in the return game as well, which is something the Raiders believed they have upgraded during the offseason with the addition of Tre Tucker and the return of DeAndre Carter.
He hasn't missed a lot of time in his pro career. His shortest season was in 2020 when he was traded to Tennessee. He has put up productive numbers every year he has been in the league. To have a player of his caliber as arguably the fourth corner in the rotation makes the group better almost immediatley.