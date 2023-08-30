3 players the Las Vegas Raiders should target on the waiver wire
With over 1,000 players being cut or waived on Tuesday, here are three players the Las Vegas Raiders should target on the waiver wire.
By Nick Popio
3 players the Las Vegas Raiders should target on the waiver wire
Quarterback Bailey Zappe
The Raiders don't need a quarterback, but Zappe could be a younger version of Brian Hoyer. Zappe could be the number two while Aidan O'Connell continues to impress and develop in the system. He has already proved to the masses that he can be a capable quarterback and win games against the sport's most credible competition in this league.
Zappe was narrowly a point away from being 3-1 as a starter. With the way that Jimmy Garoppolo gets injured, Zappe would have the confidence to step in and the drop off would not be a torrential downpour of execution. However he did struggle in the preseason, which makes him a risky option over Hoyer, who also struggled compared to O'Connell.
Teams really did their homework this time around the cut down date and didn't want to give away their precious assets. The Raiders front office have already made their intentions known by specifically going younger at defensive tackle and sorting through their screw ups of the 2022 draft class. I would still expect them to make a move one way or another, whether it is by trade or by putting in a claim for a worthy waiver wire free agent that can start or help the organization in some capacity.