Las Vegas Raiders should trade star running back Josh Jacobs
With the NFL’s trade deadline nearly upon us, the Las Vegas Raiders should make a big move, trading away Josh Jacobs.
By Jason Willis
Already two months into the NFL season and it has certainly not gone the way the Raiders had hoped as they sit at 3-4. Truthfully, they feel lucky to even be one game below .500.
While it is certainly not the worst start, the offense has been an absolute disaster that will make consistent winning nearly impossible. Strangely, one of the biggest issues faced by the team this season centers around the running game and Josh Jacobs.
The NFL’s leading rusher last season with 1,653 yards and twelve touchdowns, he missed nearly all of the off-season program due to a contract dispute before signing a one-year pact to keep him in Las Vegas for one more year.
In search of a long-term contract, many expected another banner season from the former first-round pick. Instead, Jacobs is in the midst of his worst season ever with just 347 rushing yards and two touchdowns in seven games.
Now, with the NFL trade deadline upon us and the Raiders likely to be sellers, could the Raiders look to move their star runner to a contender?
Las Vegas Raiders should trade star running back Josh Jacobs
Raiders ruining the trade value of their stars
Of course, the cost to acquire Jacobs has gone down due to his poor performance so far this season. In addition, he would merely be a rental for whatever team acquired him.
As such, the Raiders would likely be looking at a day-three pick in return and a third-rounder at most. While it certainly is not a massive return for one of their best players, it is certainly better than losing him for nothing in the off-season.
The first team that comes to mind as a trade partner is the Baltimore Ravens. One of the AFC’s best teams at 6-2, they lost their starting running back J.K. Dobbins in week one.
Despite that, they are maybe the best team in the conference due to their elite quarterback and defense. Adding another elite talent to their offense could really push them over the top.
For the Raiders, they would have to sign a veteran to help out second-year pro-Zamir White in the backfield. A reunion with a guy like Kenyan Drake could get the Raiders through the season before using the draft or upcoming free agency to add a feature guy.
Obviously losing a fan favorite like Jacobs is hard to part with especially since they would be selling low on his skills. However, since they seem unwilling to extend him long term, if a team comes calling it will be in the Raiders' best interest to get something in return for their star running back.