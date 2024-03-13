Las Vegas Raiders signing Gardner Minshew was a huge mistake
The Las Vegas Raiders have signed a quarterback in Gardner Minshew, but it could come back to haunt them.
By Jason Willis
With the NFL’s legal tampering period off to a roaring start on Monday, the Las Vegas Raiders and their new front office were hard at work with numerous signings to fill some big holes on the roster that held them back last season.
The first of which was the surprise addition of defensive tackle Christian Wilkins. The former Miami Dolphin, Wilkins was one of the best players available and will give the Raiders one of the best defensive lines in the league next season.
They then turned their attention to the quarterback position where they once again needed to find a starter after last year's signing of Jimmy Garoppolo failed dramatically. This off-season general manager Tom Telesco tabbed Gardner Minshew as the quarterback he was most interested in and signed him to a two-year deal worth 25 million dollars, 15 million of which is guaranteed.
The deal is a prototypical one for a bridge quarterback after recording 3,305 passing yards and fifteen touchdowns while filling in for the injured Anthony Richardson last season in Indianapolis.
However, despite the hype of “Minshew Mania” coming to Las Vegas, this signing is Telesco’s first mistake as the Raiders general manager.