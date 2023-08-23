4 sleepers on the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders worth drafting in fantasy football
For those who love their fantasy football, here are four Las Vegas Raiders sleepers to keep an eye on during your 2023 drafts.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 NFL regular season is a little over two weeks away, as Las Vegas Raiders rival Kansas City takes on Detroit in a Thursday Night Football matchup on September 7. That also means 2023 NFL Fantasy Football drafts should be in full swing by now, which is one of the exciting times of the year for those who love some fantasy football.
If Josh Jacobs comes back, he is a definite RB1 for any fantasy football team, and the top-three Raiders wideouts, especially star Davante Adams, are sure to be drafted. The Raiders defense is probably one you want to avoid on draft day, especially before we see what they will look like during Patrick Graham's second season as defensive coordinator.
Overall, the Raiders offense should be solid, and Jimmy Garoppolo is another guy who could bring value as a possible QB2 on your roster, if he can stay healthy. Garoppolo does not light up the world with statistics, but he won't hurt you if you need to start him in a pinch.
Here, we look at some sleepers from the Silver and Black that could help your fantasy team in 2023, and if you have a dynasty setup, in the future.