4 sleepers on the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders worth drafting in fantasy football
For those who love their fantasy football, here are four Las Vegas Raiders sleepers to keep an eye on during your 2023 drafts.
By Brad Weiss
4 sleepers on the 2023 Raiders worth drafting in fantasy football
1. Zamir White, Running Back
Zamir White is slated to be the Raiders RB1 if Josh Jacobs does not return for Week 1, so he could actually be a top running back option when all is said and done. Josh McDaniels loves to utilize his starting running backs, so he will certainly get his fair share of touches if he is the starter going into the regular season.
White is also going to figure in the red zone attack for the Raiders, so he is not a bad stash option on your roster as well.
2. Tre Tucker, Wide Receiver
The Raiders are loaded at wide receiver, as Adams, Hunter Renfrow, and Jakobi Meyers will be the starting trio at the position group. However, Tre Tucker is an interesting player to keep an eye on during your drafts, as he is going to be utilized by McDaniels, and has speed you cannot teach.
Tucker also figures to be active in the return game for the Raiders, and especially if you are in a dynasty league, he is someone to think about drafting. He is going to get his touches, and has gamebreaking speed that could lead to long touchdowns every once in a while.