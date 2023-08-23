4 sleepers on the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders worth drafting in fantasy football
For those who love their fantasy football, here are four Las Vegas Raiders sleepers to keep an eye on during your 2023 drafts.
By Brad Weiss
4 sleepers on the 2023 Raiders worth drafting in fantasy football
3. Aidan O'Connell, Quarterback
This pick is two-fold, as Aidan O'Connell should be the Raiders QB2 this season as a rookie, thanks to his play this preseason. O'Connell may not be the team's starter for most of the season, but he could get some opportunities based on the injury history of starter Jimmy Garoppolo.
Just look at what Brock Purdy became last year for the San Francisco 49ers. O'Connell also is a good play if you have a dynasty league as well, as he will eventually be the starter in Las Vegas, and has more than enough weapons to make him a strong statistical play.
4. Michael Mayer, Tight End
Tight end is not a deep position when it comes to fantasy football, so rookie Michael Mayer could be a nice sleeper for you in later rounds. Mayer will ascend to TE1 by the end of the summer, and based on how McDaniels likes to use his tight ends, he should get his fair share of targets this season as a rookie.
Mayer has the size, speed, and catch radius to be a threat for the Raiders, and will get his targets in the red zone as well. If you miss on the big-name tight ends early, look for Mayers to bolster that position for you later on.