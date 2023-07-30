5 sleepers who could make the 2023 Raiders roster at training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders will have plenty of position battles this summer, and some sleepers could come away with roster spots.
By Brad Weiss
As the calendar moves from July to August, Las Vegas Raiders 2023 training camp is in full swing in Henderson, Nevada. The vibe around the team appears to be more relaxed this summer, and the competition has ramped up at numerous positions on both sides of the ball.
The Raiders have more talent and depth than they did a year ago, which should make for some interesting cuts down the road. Here, we look at a few sleepers who could end up cracking the Week 1 53-man roster.
5 sleepers who could make the 2023 Raiders roster at training camp
Jesper Horsted
The Las Vegas Raiders tight end group looks a lot different this summer, as Darren Waller was traded away to the New York Giants, and Foster Moreau signed as a free agent in New Orleans. Veterans Austin Hopper and OJ Howard were added via free agency, while Michael Mayer was a second-round pick of the Raiders, three players who are expected to make the 53-man roster out of camp.
However, one player to keep an eye on is Jesper Horsted, who could edge out Howard as TE3 with a strong summer. The Raiders gave Horsted a new contract this offseason, and the coaching staff seems to like him, so he will get more than a few opportunities to make the regular season roster next month.