5 sleepers who could make the 2023 Raiders roster at training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders will have plenty of position battles this summer, and some sleepers could come away with roster spots.
By Brad Weiss
Isaiah Pola-Mao
After another dreadful season for the Raiders secondary, the front office made wholesale changes to the safety and cornerback positions this offseason. Utilizing both free agency and the 2023 NFL Draft, the Raiders have bolstered both position groups, and as of now, starting, and depth jobs are still up for grabs.
At safety, third-year player Tre'Von Moehrig is expected to be a starter alongside Marcus Epps, a free agent pickup by the Raiders who helped the Philadelphia Eagles to the Super Bowl last season. Christopher Smith II was a solid Day 3 draft pick, and guys like Jaquan Johnson and Roderic Teamer are going to get plenty of looks to earn a starting job.
However, one player who has stood out early in camp is Isaiah Pola-Mao, who drew rave reviews from Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Bonsignore tweeted that Pola-Mao is not only a tremendous athlete, but looks bigger and taller this summer, so he is someone to keep an eye on in terms of earning a roster spot out of camp.