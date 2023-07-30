5 sleepers who could make the 2023 Raiders roster at training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders will have plenty of position battles this summer, and some sleepers could come away with roster spots.
By Brad Weiss
Austin Walter
The biggest storyline for the Las Vegas Raiders going into 2023 training camp revolved around the running back position. After not signing his franchise tag, and not agreeing on a long-term deal, Josh Jacobs boarded a flight out of Las Vegas, and it could be quite some time before the organization sees him in a Raiders jersey.
That leaves a golden opportunity for a host of running backs this summer, including 27-year-old Austin Walter, who played well for the Raiders during the preseason last year. Walter has incredible ability in the passing game, as he showed in college at Rice, and could fill a role in passing situations for the Raiders in 2023.
There are a handful of players ahead of him, including second-year back Zamir White, who likely gets the starting nod if Jacobs never shows up. Veteran Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden are fighting to stay on the roster for a second season, and Brittain Brown was a 2022 draft pick of the Raiders as well, so while the climb may be steep, Walter is someone to keep an eye on this summer.