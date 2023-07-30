5 sleepers who could make the 2023 Raiders roster at training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders will have plenty of position battles this summer, and some sleepers could come away with roster spots.
By Brad Weiss
5 sleepers who could make the 2023 Raiders roster at training camp
Drake Thomas
When it comes to the 2023 Las Vegas Raiders roster, the thinnest group is the linebacker position. The Raiders added a quality free agent in Robert Spillane this summer, and drafted Amari Burney in the 2023 NFL Draft, but overall, this is a position group that could see some talent added to it this upcoming month.
Outside of Spillane and Burney, the biggest addition may have come in the form of an undrafted rookie from NC State. Drake Thomas turned heads during minicamp and OTAs, and this summer, he may be able to crack the 53-man regular season roster at a position of need for the Raiders.
Thomas played nearly 50 games with the Wolfpack, and finished his career with almost 300 tackles. He is a potential three-down linebacker at the NFL level, and there may be no better chance for him to make a 53-man roster than with the Raiders, who could certainly use a linebacker with his skill set this season.