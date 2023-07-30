5 sleepers who could make the 2023 Raiders roster at training camp
The Las Vegas Raiders will have plenty of position battles this summer, and some sleepers could come away with roster spots.
By Brad Weiss
McClendon Curtis
The Las Vegas Raiders return their entire starting offensive line from a year ago, and the group is expected to take a big step forward as a unit in 2023. Kolton Miller and Jermaine Eluemunor will lock down the offensive tackle spots, while Dylan Parham, Alex Bars, and Andre James should start along the interior.
While all five starters are back, not all five starting jobs are guaranteed, and we could see Bars passed on the depth chart this summer. One player who could cause a big stir this summer is McClendon Curtis, an undrafted rookie free agent who many felt would be at least a Day 3 selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Curtis will have to pass numerous veterans to get a spot as a reserve offensive guard, including Greg Van Roten, Netane Muti, and Jordan Meredith. While that is going to prove to be a tall task, he has the size and strength to play in this league, and I believe with a good camp he sneaks onto the 53-man roster for Week 1.