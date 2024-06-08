Las Vegas Raiders star more loyal than LeBron James?
By CJ Errickson
Loyalty is a word thrown around like driftwood anymore, it can also be hard to come by in the professional sports world these days. Loyalty has never been a question for Las Vegas Raiders star defender Maxx Crosby. Moreover, in a recent interview with the notable sports anchor Jim Rome - Crosby spoke on what the term meant to him.
Considering that he has tattoos of NBA legends Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant on his chest - it's safe to say that his role models were the epitome of loyalty to their respective organizations.
Additionally, when you look at the big picture of Crosby's career, he has remained faithful since his very first football snaps.
Maxx Crosby did not have to attend and remain at Eastern Michigan University
The Silver and Black's pass rush specialist hails from Texas, the heart of the Big 12 conference. With schools such as Texas, Texas Tech, TCU, and Oklahoma surrounding him, Maxx decided to commit to the only school that gave him a four-year scholarship to play football - Eastern Michigan University.
After three years under his belt and two back-to-back seasons of First-Team All-MAC - he joined the Silver and Black instead of opting to transfer to a 'bigger program' for his senior season.
Furthermore, his goal for the organization remains the same.
Maxx Crosby is Committed to Excellence with the Raiders.
At the beginning of this past offseason, there were some murmurs of Maxx Crosby wanting out if Antonio Pierce was not selected as the Raiders permanent head coach.
Thankfully for Raider Nation, matters never got to that point as the interim tag was removed from Pierce's title sooner rather than later. With that being said, the Las Vegas Raiders star has been the epitome of loyalty and never officially asked for a trade. As a result, Crosby received a hefty reward in a reworked contract that ensures one of the NFL's best pass rushers will remain a Raider till he is 30 years of age.
In conclusion, while other NBA & NFL players tamper to make their next super team - Maxx Crosby is focused on building a perennial contender in Las Vegas for years to come.