4 Las Vegas Raiders whose stock soared during the 34-17 preseason win vs Rams

The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, and these four players saw their stock soar.

By Brad Weiss

On Saturday night, the Las Vegas Raiders made easy work of the Los Angeles Rams, moving to 2-0 for the 2023 NFL preseason. Since taking over as head coach, Josh McDaniels has never lost a preseason game with the Raiders, and on Saturday, he moved his record to 6-0 across two summers.

4 Raiders whose stock soared during the 34-17 preseason win vs Rams

Isaiah Pola-Mao

We have been saying it for quite some time, and on Saturday night, Isaiah Pola-Mao showed why he could be a lock to make the 53-man roster when all is said and done. Safety has long been a problem for Las Vegas, but the team added Marcus Epps in free agency, and Christopher Smith II in the draft, while also getting strong play from Pola-Mao this summer.

Saturday night, Pola-Mao had the team's only interception, and proceeded to run it back 50 yards for a touchdown. This is a guy who has been getting the attention of many of the Raiders beat writers this summer, and the INT vs the Rams may have won him a spot on the roster for Week 1.

