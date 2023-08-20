4 Las Vegas Raiders whose stock soared during the 34-17 preseason win vs Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, and these four players saw their stock soar.
By Brad Weiss
Aidan O'Connell
We are starting to sound like a broken record, but once again, Aidan O'Connell had the kind of game that put the rest of the NFL on notice. O'Connell was just a fourth-round pick of the Raiders back in April, but through two preseason games, he has been the best rookie quarterback in the NFL, pushing his way up the depth chart.
While Jimmy Garoppolo is the starter for the team this season, could the summer have gone any better for both O'Connell and the Raiders? O'Connell is getting to learn behind a proven winner at the NFL level, is in great position to one day supplant Jimmy G as the starter, and for the Raiders, could they really have their next franchise quarterback on the roster.
Donning the No. 4 that made fans love or hate Derek Carr, O'Connell has looked like seasoned veteran under center this preseason, and tossed two touchdowns against the Rams on Saturday night. He has three touchdown passes against zero interceptions during his first two NFL preseason games, and has the kind of arm talent and accuracy that could make him the long-term starter in Sin City.