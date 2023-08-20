4 Las Vegas Raiders whose stock soared during the 34-17 preseason win vs Rams
The Las Vegas Raiders beat the Los Angeles Rams on Saturday night, and these four players saw their stock soar.
By Brad Weiss
Drake Thomas
The Raiders went into the offseason with a lack of depth at the linebacker position, or so we all thought. Through two preseason games, we have seen strong play from the linebacker group, as rookie Amari Burney looks like the real deal, and could turn into a Day 3 steal for the Raiders in the 2023 NFL Draft.
After the draft, the Raiders continued to add talent to the linebacker room, bringing in NC State star Drake Thomas as an undrafted rookie free agent. Thomas made an early impression back in June, but now, he is starting to show out in preseason games, this after leading the Raiders with 12 tackles, including nine of the solo variety against the Rams.
In the Raiders win against San Francisco last weekend, Thomas had three tackles, including one for a loss, and he appears to have a real chance to make the 53-man roster this summer. The Raiders have done a nice job when it comes to the UDFAs this offseason, with many, including Thomas, being real candidates to be with the team Week 1 against Denver.