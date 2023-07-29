Potential surprise cuts Raiders may make after 2023 training camp
With training camp in full swing, we take a look at three Las Vegas Raiders who could be surprisingly cut this summer.
By Brad Weiss
The 2023 Las Vegas Raiders training camp is in full swing and there is a ton of good competition going on at many position groups. Overall, the talent level is better in camp this season, which could lead to the Silver and Black rebounding in a big way from a six-win season in 2023.
Here, we look at some of those position battles, and three guys who could be surprise cut candidates.
3. OJ Howard
The Raiders are replacing Darren Waller at tight end this season, and have done a good job adding talent via free agency and the NFL Draft to do so. The biggest name is Michael Mayer, the team's second-round pick in the draft who has the skill set to slide into the starting position as a rookie.
Behind Mayer will be a few veterans, as the team added both Austin Hooper and OJ Howard in free agency this offseason. They also brought back Jesper Horsted on a new contract, and in the end, Horsted could pass Howard for the third tight end spot behind Mayer and Hooper.