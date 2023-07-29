Potential surprise cuts Raiders may make after 2023 training camp
With training camp in full swing, we take a look at three Las Vegas Raiders who could be surprisingly cut this summer.
By Brad Weiss
2. Keelan Cole
The Las Vegas Raiders added to the wide receiver group in a big way this offseason, this after trading for Davante Adams last offseason in their biggest move of the year. While Mack Hollins is gone, the team stocked up on talent like DeAndre Carter, Phillip Dorsett, Chris Lacy, Cam Sims, and of course, Jakobi Meyers.
Meyers is expected to be the No. 2 wideout on the outside alongside Adams, while Hunter Renfrow looks healthy and ready to dominate in the slot. That means the three starting positions are spoken for, leaving a bunch of veterans, and rookie Tre Tucker battling for spots on the depth chart this summer.
The Raiders also brought back Keelan Cole this offseason, and he is another veteran expected to fight for a roster spot all summer long. In the end, I believe Cole will be passed up by many of the veterans the Raiders brought in, and could be the odd man out by the time cuts come.