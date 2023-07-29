Potential surprise cuts Raiders may make after 2023 training camp
With training camp in full swing, we take a look at three Las Vegas Raiders who could be surprisingly cut this summer.
By Brad Weiss
Potential surprise cuts Raiders may make after 2023 training camp
1. Bilal Nichols
Defensive tackle was definitely a position of need this offseason, and the Raiders loaded up on talent to help bolster the interior, giving some help to edge rushers like Maxx Crosby, Chandler Jones, and rookie Tyree Wilson. During the NFL Draft, the Raiders passed on the best defensive tackle in the class, Jalen Carter, to draft Wilson, so it will be a group of veterans, and a few second-year players who fight for starting jobs this summer.
Neil Farrell Jr. and Matthew Butler were both draft picks of the Raiders in 2022, and both men appear slated to earn roster spots in 2023. Jerry Tillery came over during the season, and signed a new deal this offseason, while John Jenkins, Kyle Peko, and Adam Butler are other veterans who could certainly earn roster spots as well.
Byron Young is currently on an injured list, but he is a third-round pick and will make the roster if he is healthy, so the odd man out could be veteran Bilal Nichols. The former Chicago Bear started all 17 games last season for the Raiders, and played well at times, but the talent around him is much better in 2023, and he is going to have to fight for his roster spot.