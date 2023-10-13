Las Vegas Raiders: 4 teams that should trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo
If the Las Vegas Raiders do go into sell mode, here are four teams that should be interested in Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2023 season.
By Brad Weiss
The Las Vegas Raiders pulled out the victory on Monday night against the Green Bay Packers, moving their record to 2-3 on the season. With a soft part of the schedule coming up, even Rich Eisen feels the Raiders are poised to go on a run right now, but will it come to fruition?
This Raiders franchise has been to the playoffs only twice in the last 20 years, so you never know what can happen when the Silver and Black take the field. They have some elite players on both sides of the ball, but since Josh McDaniels took over, they have been more of a punching bag than an elite team in the AFC.
If the Raiders do not take advantage of this soft spot in their schedule, and go into sell-now mode, here are four teams that should trade for Garoppolo.
Dallas Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys have a roster that is built for the playoffs, but right now, they are definitely trending in the wrong direction. With the Philadelphia Eagles seemingly running away in the NFC East, their only hope for the playoffs would be a Wild Card spot, but is Dak Prescott the right guy to get them there?
There is no doubt that Prescott can be a terrific quarterback at times, but the Cowboys may need to make a change at the position. Garoppolo has been more of a game-manager for some very successful teams in the past, and could go to Dallas and assume that role for Jerry Jones and company.