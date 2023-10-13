Las Vegas Raiders: 4 teams that should trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo
If the Las Vegas Raiders do go into sell mode, here are four teams that should be interested in Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2023 season.
By Brad Weiss
Indianapolis Colts
Early in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Indianapolis Colts selected University of Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson. From what we have seen from Richardson so far, he has the makings of a legitimate NFL quarterback, but the problem has been him staying on the field in Year 1.
Currently, Richardson is on the injured reserve, and could return anywhere from four-to-eight weeks from now. With the AFC South being one of the more winnable divisions in the NFL, and the Colts already with two divisional wins, they are a team that certainly is not out of it yet, especially with the return of Jonathan Taylor.
This would be a short-term play for the Colts, as Richardson is certainly the future of the franchise after seeing him play very productive football so far. If they can land Garoppolo, and he can keep them alive for a playoff run, it would be a win-win for both Richardson and the Colts once the rookie quarterback returns.