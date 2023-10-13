Las Vegas Raiders: 4 teams that should trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo
If the Las Vegas Raiders do go into sell mode, here are four teams that should be interested in Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2023 season.
By Brad Weiss
Green Bay Packers
Like with the Indianapolis Colts, the Green Bay Packers have a young quarterback on their roster that they really like. Jordan Love is in his first season taking over for a legend in Aaron Rodgers at the position, but as we saw on Monday night, he has a lot of growing pains left to go through.
The Packers play in a division that is run by the Detroit Lions right now, but they also play in a conference that is wide open in terms of the Wild Card spots. They have a stellar run game when Aaron Jones is healthy to complement AJ Dillon, and have some nice young weapons on the outside as well.
Matt LaFleur is trying to prove that he can win without Rodgers, and though the Packers have had success with him as the head coach, patience could be wearing thin. If they decide that Love needs more time before assuming the full-time quarterback duties, there are very few quarterback that are better to learn under than Jimmy Garoppolo.