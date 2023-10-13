Las Vegas Raiders: 4 teams that should trade for QB Jimmy Garoppolo
If the Las Vegas Raiders do go into sell mode, here are four teams that should be interested in Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2023 season.
By Brad Weiss
New York Jets
Then we come to the obvious selection, as the New York Jets are certainly a team with a roster built for a playoff run. They have elite talent on both sides of the ball, but the only problem is, they have a very inconsistent player at the quarterback position right now in former No. 2 overall pick, Zach Wilson.
Yes, there have been flashes from Wilson so far this season, and the head coach has said all the right things about him so far, but is Robert Saleh willing to bet his coaching career on him? Saleh and Joe Douglas have done a nice job building up this roster, and he is a solid young head coach, but putting all of his eggs in Wilson's basket seems a bad idea at this point.
Garoppolo was made for New York City, and has enough experience in big games to not be fazed by the pressures playing in the biggest media market in the United States. He is a guy who can hold down the fort for the rest of the season, and if Aaron Rodgers does not return, the Jets have a veteran guy who can lead them in 2024 until they find their long-term answer at the position.