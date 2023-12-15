Las Vegas Raiders throttle Los Angeles Chargers in historic TNF victory
In a game where eight different players scored a touchdown, the Raiders scored the most points in team history in a 63-21 rout of the Chargers.
By Jason Willis
Truthfully, you can’t start a game much better than the Raiders did when the defense easily forced the Chargers and Easton Stick off the field on their first drive before they walked down and got running back Zamir White his first career touchdown.
It wouldn’t be long before offensive coordinator Bo Hardegree got to call plays again as pass rusher Malcolm Koonce whipped past Rashawn Slater en route to a strip sack that the Raiders recovered and turned into a 30-yard touchdown pass to Tre Tucker for his first career score as well.
Miraculously, Los Angeles would turn the ball over via fumble two more times in the half and the Raiders would score as a result of both of them. One of them was a wide-open dump off to the rookie Michael Mayer but the other was an incredible throw by Aidan O’Connell to Jakobi Meyers on what might be the best throw of his career so far.
It would be the start to one of the greatest wins in franchise history for the Silver and Black.