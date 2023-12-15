Las Vegas Raiders throttle Los Angeles Chargers in historic TNF victory
In a game where eight different players scored a touchdown, the Raiders scored the most points in team history in a 63-21 rout of the Chargers.
By Jason Willis
Raiders put together historic first half
As the Las Vegas defense continued to get stops, the offense just kept piling it on as Brandon Bolden, typically a special teamer, took a snap from the Wildcat formation to the house to make it 35-0 in a game that could not look more different than the one they played on Sunday.
Finally, the Raiders kept the aggressiveness going when O’Connell hit Tre Tucker for a 20-yard touchdown to make the lead 42-0 going into the half. The largest halftime lead in team history, the Chargers appeared to have completely given up as Las Vegas had nearly 200 more yards of offense in the first half.
For a team that scored zero points only a few days before, the Raiders looked rejuvenated on both sides of the ball, amassing an insurmountable lead against their division rival. The Chargers would finally get on the board in the second half, but this one was over from the first quarter on.