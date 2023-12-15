Las Vegas Raiders throttle Los Angeles Chargers in historic TNF victory
In a game where eight different players scored a touchdown, the Raiders scored the most points in team history in a 63-21 rout of the Chargers.
By Jason Willis
Raiders put the Chargers away in the second half
Before the start of the third quarter, the Amazon Prime crew interviewed Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce and had this to say when asked about plans for the second half as they were already up 42-0 “Press the gas pedal even harder”.
Quickly, as Las Vegas received the kickoff to start the second half, it was clear that Pierce was not messing around as the Raiders walked down the field once again and even scored on a trick play where Jakobi Meyers threw a touchdown to Davante Adams.
While the Chargers would score a pair of touchdowns, the Raiders would do the same after another Koonce strip-sack led to a long fumble recovery for a touchdown by the 300+ pound John Jenkins.
On the Chargers' next drive, Jack Jones would perfectly read a screen pass, intercept it with one hand, and take it back for a walk-in touchdown.
With a final score of 63-21, it was the most points ever scored in the history of the Raiders. An absolute beatdown the likes of which you rarely see in the NFL, it is a far cry from the 3-0 loss they took that week.
Eight players scored a touchdown for the Silver and Black in this one as Aidan O’Connell would finish with 248 passing yards and four touchdowns. Two of which went to Tucker while Adams recorded 101 yards and a score on eight receptions.
Up next for a suddenly red-hot Raiders offense, they head to Kansas City to play the Chiefs on Christmas Day in a game that Las Vegas will be happy if they score half as many points as they did in this Thursday night match-up with the Chargers.