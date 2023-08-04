Toughest non-AFC West QBs the Las Vegas Raiders will face in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders will face a tough group of QBs during the 2023 NFL season.
By Brad Weiss
3. Justin Fields, Chicago Bears, Week 7
The Las Vegas Raiders will travel to the Windy City in Week 7 to take on the Chicago Bears in a very winnable game for them. Chicago did a nice job revamping their roster around their budding quarterback Justin Fields, including adding some impressive weapons for him in the passing game.
Fields is one of those players who can hurt a team with both his arm, and his legs, and while he has to work on refining his passing accuracy, there is no doubt his legs are a tremendous asset. The Raiders have long had an issue containing mobile quarterbacks, and looking at some preseason rankings, the expectations are high for Fields in 2023.
Las Vegas has to go east to take on the Chicago Bears this season, playing in that dreaded 10AM PT window. If Fields progresses the way the experts feel he will in 2023, he will add a quality passing attack to his already elite ability to run all over the field, which will be a nightmare for any opponent the Bears face this season.