Toughest non-AFC West QBs the Las Vegas Raiders will face in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders will face a tough group of QBs during the 2023 NFL season.
By Brad Weiss
Toughest non-AFC West QBs the Las Vegas Raiders will face in 2023
2. Josh Allen, Buffalo Bills, Week 2
During the 2023 NFL season, the Las Vegas Raiders will take on the AFC West, a division that many have high expectations for as well. The New England Patriots should bounce back after a down season in 2022, and a healthy Tua Tagovailoa should make the Miami Dolphins a playoff contender this season.
However, it is the two other AFC East teams that are expected to challenge for a spot in the Super Bowl, and one of them will be the Raiders Week 2 opponent. The Buffalo Bills are looking to finally take the next step forward after some disappointing playoff runs, and they certainly have the quarterack to do just that.
Josh Allen is one of the best quarterbacks in the game, possessing incredible passing skills to go along with the ability to tuck it and run when he needs to. The Bills are regarded as one of the top teams in the NFL once again this season, and the Raiders new-look secondary will have a tall order in their second game together in 2023.