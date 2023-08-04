Toughest non-AFC West QBs the Las Vegas Raiders will face in 2023
The Las Vegas Raiders will face a tough group of QBs during the 2023 NFL season.
By Brad Weiss
1. Aaron Rodgers, New York Jets, Week 10
Outside of Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert, and Josh Allen, the Raiders biggest assignment in terms of the opposing quarterback they will face is Aaron Rodgers. The future Hall of Famer will be in the AFC for the first time after spending his entire career with the Green Bay Packers, and suddenly, the Jets are Super Bowl contenders.
Rodgers and the Jets will head to Las Vegas in Week 10, where the Raiders will wrap up a two-game stretch against the two teams who play inside MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Both the Jets and New York Giants are expected to challenge for division titles in 2023, so both matchups will present the Raiders with problems.
Second-year wide receiver Garrett Wilson is one of the best in the game, and is fresh off being named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year last season. The combination of Rodgers and Wilson is going to be one of the best in the game in 2023, and another tough mid-season test for the Raiders secondary.