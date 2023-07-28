3 possible trade partners for Las Vegas Raiders star RB Josh Jacobs
The Las Vegas Raiders tried to get a deal done with Josh Jacobs before the deadline, but after no deal was made, is it time to consider trading him?
By Brad Weiss
After leading the NFL in rushing yards during the 2022 NFL season, Las Vegas Raiders star running back Josh Jacobs went into this offseason expecting a long-term deal. Instead, the Raiders placed the franchise tag, and then could not get a deal done before the deadline, leaving them without one of the best in the game at the position for the start of training camp.
Now, it appears that Jacobs could become a trade piece for the Raiders, and here, we look at three possible partners for the Raiders.
3. Arizona Cardinals
The Arizona Cardinals have one of the more dynamic young quarterbacks in football in Kyler Murray, a guy who can make plays with both his arm, and his legs. The problem is, Murray is small for an NFL quarterback, and has already dealt with injuries since coming into the league as a No. 1 overall pick back in 2019 NFL Draft.
Since then, he has enjoyed success in the NFL, but could use a back like Josh Jacobs to take some of the pressure off of him on offense. Murray has been a one-man show for the Cardinals, but in Jacobs, he would have a player he can hand the ball off to 20 times a game, instead of having to run for his life on most occasions.