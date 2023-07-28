3 possible trade partners for Las Vegas Raiders star RB Josh Jacobs
The Las Vegas Raiders tried to get a deal done with Josh Jacobs before the deadline, but after no deal was made, is it time to consider trading him?
By Brad Weiss
2. Miami Dolphins
The Miami Dolphins are considered by many as a potential playoff team this season, even playing in an AFC East division that should send multiple teams to the playoffs. The Dolphins have a good young quarterback in Tua Tagovailoa, but like the aforementioned Murray, he has dealt with his fair share of injuries in his career.
Miami needs to keep Tua upright, and to take pressure off of him, as he is another guy who tries and makes plays with his legs. The addition of Jacobs would give him a legitimate No. 1 running back for the first time in his career, and give the Dolphins a threat on that side of the ball that could give them an advantage in the division.
Raheem Mostert is slated to be the starter at the position, so Jacobs would be a significant upgrade in that department. If the Dolphins hope to keep pace with the Buffalo Bills, and even the upstart New York Jets, making a play for Jacobs this summer would be a wise decision.