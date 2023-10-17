3 teams that need to call Raiders with Hunter Renfrow trade offers
Can the Raiders finally find a taker for Hunter Renfrow?
By Ryan Heckman
2. Philadelphia Eagles
The Philadelphia Eagles' offense has been inconsistent to start the season, with Jalen Hurts coming off his worst game of the year this past week against the New York Jets. Philadelphia is still widely-known to be a heavy NFC favorite alongside San Francisco, but they have to get their offensive identity under control.
Already boasting A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith, the Eagles are loaded with talent at the wide receiver position. In the slot, though, they have Olamide Zaccheus, who is not a bad player by any means. But, Renfrow would be an upgrade, here.
Renfrow excels at finding open space and allowing his quarterback an "out," so to speak. With a mobile quarterback like Jalen Hurts, Renfrow's skill set would come in handy. If Hurts is under pressure and looking to extend a play, Renfrow's ability to get open in the intermediate portion of the field would be a benefit.
If Philadelphia called and offered a sixth-round pick, I think that would be enough for the Raiders to take a shot. In the end, they might not find a taker at all, but Philadelphia would be interesting for Renfrow and give him a chance to win.