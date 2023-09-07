3 trades Raiders should make after freeing up cap space
By Ryan Heckman
2. Michael Carter, RB, Jets
Thankfully, the Raiders and running back Josh Jacobs were able to come to an agreement on a one-year deal worth up to $12 million. He is back and ready to try and defend his 2022 NFL rushing crown. But, behind Jacobs, the depth is lacking and the Raiders would benefit from adding a more capable veteran.
Zamir White has not looked like an ideal compliment, nor backup, to Jacobs. For the complimentary type role, Las Vegas will be using Ameer Abdullah and Brandon Bolden, who are both solid pass catchers.
One upgrade they could make, though, is if they added New York Jets running back Michael Carter. The Jets are getting Breece Hall back, and of course recently brought in Dalvin Cook to give the back field a two-headed monster.
That leaves Carter without much room for meaningful playing time. He had been a great option as a third down back and can catch the ball well. He's far younger (24) than Abdullah (30) and Bolden (33) and would give the offense a different brand of juice, rather than depending on one of the two aging veterans.