3 trades Las Vegas Raiders could make to bolster elite WR group

𝗕𝗥𝗘𝗔𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚: #Buccaneers star WR Mike Evans is likely playing his last season with the team due to extension talks stalling, per @NFLSTROUD



Wonder if they would consider trading him — or if he would want a trade.



Something to watch moving forward.https://t.co/bhnssSrFVH pic.twitter.com/j0ZbI43I51