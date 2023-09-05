3 trades Las Vegas Raiders could make to bolster elite WR group
The Las Vegas Raiders have one of the best offensive rosters they have had in the recent years.
By Daniel Davis
Young Bears Team lets go of Receiver
Matt Eberflus is a great defensive-minded head coach. The former Indianapolis Colts defensive coordinator. Claypool is a receiver who is serviceable and can add depth to a stacked offense the Raiders have already.
Hunter Renfrow is a slot receiver who excels in the slot against safeties and linebackers as on the outside he can struggle. Claypool gives a bigger body and some more speed on the team with a possession receiver to pair with Adams as well.
Claypool is coming off an injury and presumably will start the season on the injury list so that could help the Raiders decrease the payment for him. But seeing as Eberflus is more of a defensive minded head coach, I could see him stacking late-round draft picks for competition on the Bears defense.