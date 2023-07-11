3 trades to make Raiders championship contenders in 2023
Could the Raiders make another move before the 2023 season?
By Ryan Heckman
Acquire Kendall Fuller from the Washington Commanders
Last season, the Raiders' pass defense was one of the worst in all of football. The team finished the year having given up the fourth-most passing yards in the league. Not only that, but the Raiders were tied for dead last with just six interceptions as a team, all season long.
At the moment, any one of the team's starters at cornerback, whether it be outside or in the slot, could be replaceable. On the outside, Vegas has Duke Shelley and David Long Jr. slotted in as starters. At slot, it's Nate Hobbs. While each one of those guys have had their moments during their career, Kendall Fuller is a more consistent player overall.
Fuller would give this Raiders team an experienced, well-versed player who finished last season with a Pro Football Coverage grade of 75.4, which is well into the "green," for those unfamiliar. Fuller played in all 17 games last year and came up with the second-most passes defensed in his career with 13. He also notched three interceptions.
This is the last year of Fuller's deal in Washington, too, so the Raiders probably wouldn't have to give up a ton in order to get him. Maybe a fifth or sixth-round pick would get the job done.