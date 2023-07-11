3 trades to make Raiders championship contenders in 2023
Could the Raiders make another move before the 2023 season?
By Ryan Heckman
Trade for New England Patriots linebacker Ja'Whaun Bentley
Lastly, the Raiders have an area that's seemingly been a struggle for years now: linebacker. Currently, their starting linebackers consist of Divine Deablo and Robert Spillane. With the way this defense has struggled in both aspects, they could use a major upgrade. This defense needs a legitimate playmaker and voice at the position.
The Patriots are a team that have to know they're not competing for anything more than a Wild Card spot at best, and if they're being honest, they know that's probably not happening either. Bill Belichick is always up for wheeling and dealing, and maybe the Raiders could pry away one of the more underrated linebackers in the game from them.
Ja'Whaun Bentley is phenomenal against the run, first and foremost. Last year, he earned a very strong grade of 83.8 from Pro Football Focus in that department. Beyond being a stud in the run game, Bentley is also great against the pass. He would give Las Vegas exactly what they need, and he's also still only 26 years old and has a couple of years left on his deal.
If Belichick was open to talking trades, the Raiders should definitely take advantage and pursue a player like Bentley.