3 trades Raiders should make before Week 1
- A veteran CB
- A multi-talented weapon
- A 2-time All Pro
By Ryan Heckman
Trade Number 3: The Raiders make a bold move
This offseason, the Raiders signed former Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps to a 2-year deal worth $12 million. Epps comes in to play strong safety, but he only really specializes against the run. In coverage, Epps is questionable at best and doesn't offer much as a pass rusher.
That's why the Raiders should try and take advantage of the Arizona Cardinals' apparent fire sale. The Cardinals know they're going to finish with the worst record in football, which is why they have made a number of trades lately, clearing their roster of some notable players.
Baker has been known to want out of Arizona for a while now, and adding him to this Vegas defense would be enormous. The Raiders need another presence in the secondary and someone who can attack the run game. Baker is as good as it gets at the position and gives Vegas a very versatile defender at that position.
The 27-year-old has made five Pro Bowls and two All Pro teams in six seasons, and would reunite with former teammate Chandler Jones on this defensive front. In Baker, the Raiders are getting a safety who can be a ball hawk in coverage, coming up with multiple interceptions in three-straight seasons. In addition, he's a tackling machine, averaging well over 100 tackles in his past five seasons.