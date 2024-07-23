Las Vegas Raiders Training Camp Preview: Who is QB1, Gardner Minshew or Aidan O'Connell?
By CJ Errickson
The Las Vegas Raiders will kick off the 2024 training camp in Costa Mesa, California, on July 23. Despite the team not being able to advertise as usual due to NFL rules and regulations, nothing will take away the fact that this is a new era for the Silver and Black.
""Every club has an exclusive home territory extending 75 miles in all directions from the exterior corporate borders of the city for which it holds a franchise. If another club holds its preseason training camp within that exclusive territory, then it cannot be marketed locally" "- the policy states, via ESPN.com.
With head coach Antonio Pierce at the helm, the Raiders enter the year as one of the NFL's best defensive teams. Perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Maxx Crosby now has the perfect partner on the defensive interior in the new free agency addition of former All-Pro Defensive Player Christian Wilkins, one of the league's most dominant forces on the defensive front.
Additionally, it is a contract year for potential rising star and edge defender Malcolm Koonce. The Raiders' defensive front will be the least of their worries.
On the back end, starting cornerback Jack Jones enters as number one on the depth chart at the position. Nate Hobbs will presumably enter as the team's nickel corner in 2024. After those two roles, the position is free for all, and there will be plenty of competition for the position. The team returns both starting safeties, but the hierarchy is also relatively wide open after that.
Offensively speaking, the Raiders have a complete host around the QB
On offense, the offensive line also has some new faces this season. Las Vegas' 2024 NFL Draft second-round pick is Jackson Powers-Johnson, who slots nicely at right guard as a rookie and is the embodiment of a Raider through and through.
Another new face is Brock Bowers, who is arguably the best offensive weapon in the 2024 NFL Draft Class from the University of Georgia. Bowers will undoubtedly be utilized in 12 personnel sets, with incumbent tight end Michael Mayer as an inline. At the same time, new offensive coordinator Luke Getsy can align Bowers anywhere in the formation with positive results regardless of where he is.
The same usual suspects dominate the wide receiver room despite unfounded trade rumors surrounding wide receiver Davante Adams, who is excited about who is throwing the ball to him between Gardner Minshew and Aidan O'Connell.
Despite Antonio Pierce, the new additions, and the new signing, the most crucial position is quarterback, and the question is - who will the Silver and Black roll out under center on September 8th against the Los Angeles Chargers?
The quarterback discussion is an interesting and season-deciding one
Having the wrong quarterback at the helm can spell doom for any team, regardless of the talent around them. The Raiders were unable to acquire a top-end signal caller in free agency or the draft this past offseason. However, they were able to bring in fifth-year veteran Minshew, who brought the Indianapolis Colts within one snap of a playoff berth last season.
While he brings plenty of experience, his arm talent is not necessarily above average. However, he is a leader, and that speaks for itself. Second-year player O'Connell had a promising rookie season based on a coaching change, coming off the bench, and his first NFL season as a mid-round draft pick who can make all the throws when given the proper time.
With an entire offseason or preparation, the former Purdue standout has a golden opportunity to present himself as the man still made for the job as he enters year two. For coach Pierce, the competition will be good, and whoever he chooses as the Day 1 starter will make or break the season.