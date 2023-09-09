Las Vegas Raiders trio highlights keys to victory in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos
Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and the Las Vegas Raiders have a favorable matchup against a familiar foe.
By CJ Errickson
The Las Vegas Raiders travel to Mile High Stadium in the 2023 regular season opener to battle the Denver Broncos. Since the franchise relocated to Las Vegas, Nevada in 2020 - their rival has yet to beat them on the field.
For three straight years, the Silver and Black have racked up six consecutive wins against their former foe, with last season's matchup against the Broncos on the road being one of the most thrilling contests.
With many new faces on both sides, Josh McDaniels' squad has to follow these keys to victory to extend their streak to seven games this upcoming Sunday against their division rival.
Establish the run game with Josh Jacobs.
Since 2020, the Raiders' star back Josh Jacobs has averaged 4.81 yards per carry while amassing seven touchdowns against the Denver Broncos. Jacobs has been the driving force of the Raiders' current win streak against the division rival, consistently showcasing his powerful running style.
Running behind a similar offensive line compared to last year's starters, the All-Pro should have an incredible day. As he has said recently, he is rested and ready for a full workload on Sunday. Like Jacobs, one of his teammates has also feasted against the Broncos for many years.