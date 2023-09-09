Las Vegas Raiders trio highlights keys to victory in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos
Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and the Las Vegas Raiders have a favorable matchup against a familiar foe.
By CJ Errickson
Establish the pass rush with Maxx Crosby and friends.
In the Raiders' active six-game win streak against their division rival in Colorado, Maxx Crosby has also been a wrecking ball like his offensive counterpart. Crosby has amassed 13 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and two forced fumbles in that same span.
Simply put, the All-Pro defensive end has been the Broncos' reckoning.
While Maxx will surely get his against whoever he lines up across from, it would behoove the Silver and Black to attack the Broncos' new right tackle, Mike McGlinchey. In 2018, he was taken seven selections before Raiders' Pro Bowl left tackle Kolton Miller.
McGlinchey has struggled and is now on his second team after being a member of the San Francisco 49ers. While an incredible run blocker, his pass protection left much to be desired in the 49ers' 2022 playoff run. This will be a good test for both 2023 first-round draft choice Tyree Wilson and the three-year veteran Malcolm Koonce. There should be plenty of opportunities for both to make a name for themselves in the pass-rushing department this Sunday.
Last but certainly not least is the key that may seem controversial.