Las Vegas Raiders trio highlights keys to victory in Week 1 against the Denver Broncos
Week 1 of the NFL season is here, and the Las Vegas Raiders have a favorable matchup against a familiar foe.
By CJ Errickson
Attack Pat Surtain II with Davante Adams - relentlessly.
While Pat Surtain II and Davante Adams are newcomers to the AFC West rivalry, the two put on a show last season.
The All-Pro wide receiver can make even the best competitors look lost at any given moment. Moreover, heading into Sunday's contest, the Broncos top cornerback is dealing with an ankle injury. That said, he is expected to play - and if that's the case, the Raiders must attack him early and often. It's bad enough when you are tasked with the impossible assignment of covering Davante Adams; to try and do so with a bad ankle - is a recipe for disaster.
The final piece of the Raiders trio in this week's keys has the most significant potential to take over truly and set the tone for an opening week victory.