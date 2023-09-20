3 unacceptable stats from Raiders 1-1 start
By Ryan Heckman
2. The Raiders are 30th in rushing
What has happened to the run game over the last year? The Raiders went from having the league's leading rusher, Josh Jacobs, to being nearly dead last in rushing yards over the first two games of this season.
As a team, Las Vegas is averaging 58.0 yards per game on the ground. It is no surprise, then, when you see the Raiders also nearly dead last in total yards per game at just 250.5.
After Week 1, Jacobs did admit he was rusty. Against Denver, Jacobs ran 19 times for just 48 yards. But then, against the Bills in Week 2, Jacobs rushed nine times for negative two yards. As you've probably seen multiple places by now, this was the first time a reigning NFL rushing leader gained negative yards in a game the following season since 1970.
Next week, Las Vegas will have a golden opportunity to right the ship. They take on the Pittsburgh Steelers, who are the league's worst run defense right now, giving up an average of 193.0 yards per game through Week 2.