6 upcoming free agents the Raiders should let walk in 2024
The Raiders need to look forward.
By Ryan Heckman
While the Las Vegas Raiders locker room seems to be much better off since firing Josh McDaniels, this is a team that is still in need of some help.
In the offseason coming up, Vegas will have several key decisions needing to be made.
Some of those decisions include whether or not to bring back some impending free agents.
Let's take a look at six of them, in particular, and why it makes sense for the Raiders to move on.
1. Austin Hooper, TE
This one is pretty easy. Unless Austin Hooper wants to return on a minimum deal, the Raiders should let him go. First of all, Hooper isn't necessarily a starting quality tight end any longer. He is serviceable as a no. 2, sure.
Second, the Raiders are moving forward with Michael Mayer as their no. 1 tight end and should feature him far more within the offense in the future. They can add depth via the draft or an even cheaper free agent, but Hooper doesn't offer this team a whole lot at the moment.
2. John Jenkins, DL
Defensive lineman John Jenkins is 34 years old, which makes it pretty easy to see why the Raiders should move on. This is a team that needs to get younger at most positions, since they're closer to a rebuild than they are competing.
While Jenkins has actually been pretty good this season, especially in pressuring the quarterback, Las Vegas has to invest in younger guys through the draft. It would make little sense paying a 34-year-old defensive tackle.