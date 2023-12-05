6 upcoming free agents the Raiders should let walk in 2024
The Raiders need to look forward.
By Ryan Heckman
3. Ameer Abdullah, RB
We'll continue this conversation later, too, but the Raiders might need to completely reinvent their running back room during the offseason. Let's focus in on Ameer Abdullah, though, first. For some reason, McDaniels kept him around as one of the team's third down backs, but he hasn't even gotten much action in that role. He also doesn't do any returning at the moment, either.
Instead, the Raiders should look at drafting a running back or two. Maybe, they go after a back that can do it all; try and find their version of a Christian McCaffrey or Jonathan Taylor, even. But, Abdullah is 30 years old and there should be a rule against paying 30-year-old journeymen running backs in today's NFL.
4. Deandre Carter, WR
Speaking of paying 30-year-old journeymen skill players, wide receiver Deandre Carter is another one the Raiders should let go. As a receiver, he's only gotten six targets and caught three of them on the season. The best thing he offers this football team is as a returner, where he's averaged 10.8 yards per punt return and 24.4 on kick returns.
The Raiders don't have to pay an aging receiver who only plays in the return game. Again, this is a spot they could get younger at, rather than paying a veteran.