6 upcoming free agents the Raiders should let walk in 2024
The Raiders need to look forward.
By Ryan Heckman
5. Bilal Nichols, DL
Next up, we look at defensive lineman Bilal Nichols, who has been underwhelming this year to say the least. Nichols has been especially bad against the run, where the Raiders rank in the bottom 10 of the league through 13 weeks.
Again, going with what we talked about in referring to Jenkins, the Raiders need to get younger and more dynamic on the interior of their line. Maxx Crosby is a force, and Tyree Wilson will end up being a big part of this defense as well, as he continues to develop. But, on the interior, the Raiders have to get younger and find guys who can really make a difference in stopping the run.
6. Josh Jacobs, RB
Finally, we come to maybe the easiest decision of them all. In a league where you simply don't pay running backs unless their names are McCaffrey (up for debate), the Raiders need to let go of Josh Jacobs. This past offseason, the two sides barely came to an agreement on a re-worked one-year deal.
Jacobs is clearly frustrated with losing. We've heard it, publicly. He doesn't want to be here, so the Raiders should part ways and find their next workhorse running back.