Las Vegas Raiders vs Chargers 2023 Week 4: Offense Review
The Las Vegas Raiders took on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, and here, we review how the Silver and Black did on offense.
By Jason Willis
Once again the Las Vegas Raiders have lost an entirely winnable game. This one was made even worse as it was a divisional match-up with the Los Angeles Chargers and it extended the losing streak to three games.
The big story heading into this one would center around starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo and his availability after suffering a concussion in week three against the Steelers.
Despite not knowing whether it would be the veteran Brian Hoyer or rookie Aidan O’Connell under center, the Raiders were looking to get their talented but maligned offense back on track.
In theory, the Chargers defense would provide a good chance to do so after being one of the league's worst units to start the season and being without both Derwin James and Joey Bosa.
Looking to score more than 20 points for the first time all season, Las Vegas and head coach Josh McDaniels were faced with an early test that some would consider must win. Overall, this was how the offense graded out.