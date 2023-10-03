Las Vegas Raiders vs Chargers 2023 Week 4: Offense Review
The Las Vegas Raiders took on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 4, and here, we review how the Silver and Black did on offense.
By Jason Willis
Las Vegas Raiders run game
Much maligned over the last three weeks, the running game looked better in this one. Likely benefiting from O’Connell’s aggressiveness down the field, lanes started to open up for Josh Jacobs.
With 17 carries for 58 yards and a touchdown, the numbers aren’t eye-popping, but those who watched the game could clearly see a more rejuvenated Jacobs who was wearing down the Los Angeles defense late in the game.
While O’Connell got his first career touchdown on a quarterback sneak early in this one, Jacobs should’ve got a chance for his second late in the game. Instead, McDaniels opted for his favorite short-yardage play and the game was over following the interception.
Truthfully, the running game is going to suffer this year as no defense has any respect for the quarterbacks wearing silver and black. They are running into loaded boxes that are determined not to let last year's rushing champ run wild on them, and it’s working.
Jacobs is still an unbelievably talented player who is still making his presence known through his development as a receiver. On the ground, however, it does not seem like we will see him match the same numbers he posted last season.