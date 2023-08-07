Top 3 Las Vegas Raiders to watch in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders open their 2023 preseason slate this Sunday against San Francisco, and here are three members of the Silver and Black to keep an eye on.
By Brad Weiss
After seven months of not seeing the Las Vegas Raiders take the field, it is officially game week, as the Silver and Black will take on the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday. The Raiders are looking to bounce back from a terrible 2022 campaign that saw them only win six games, but changes on both sides of the ball should have the fans excited about 2023.
First, Dave Ziegler did a nice job adding talent during free agency, and even bringing back some key pieces from last year like right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor. In the 2023 NFL Draft, Ziegler finally had some elite draft capital, and was able to move up and down to bring in nine overall players, some of which are taking training camp by storm this summer.
With the 2023 preseason schedule kicking off this Sunday, it is time to see what the overall improvements, or weaknesses the new roster will bring. We won't see the superstars on Sunday, like Davante Adams, Maxx Crosby, or Jimmy Garoppolo, but there are plenty of players ready to take the next step, and possibly earn starter roles, or at least a spot on the 53-man roster.
As we kick off our Week 1 preseason coverage, we take a look at three Raiders we cannot wait to see play on Sunday.