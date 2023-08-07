Top 3 Las Vegas Raiders to watch in Week 1 of the 2023 preseason
The Las Vegas Raiders open their 2023 preseason slate this Sunday against San Francisco, and here are three members of the Silver and Black to keep an eye on.
By Brad Weiss
3. Jakorian Bennett, CB
On the defensive side of the ball, rookie cornerback Jakorian Bennett has really stood out this summer. Going from a fourth-round pick to a potential starter in Year 1 is some pretty impressive stuff, and it will be interesting to see how he does in joint practices this week against the 49ers.
Bennett has everything you look for in a starting cornerback, and will benefit from the arrival of former All-Pro Marcus Peters. If he can put some good tape together this week, he will nearly cement his role as the starting outside cornerback alongside Peters this season.
For the Raiders, the cornerback room has long been an issue, but it appears Ziegler and his staff have brought in the right mix of rookies and veterans this offseason. Bennett appears to be a special player, and if he can live up to the preseason hype, this is a position group that could finally be a strength for the Silver and Black.